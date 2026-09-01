New accessible playground open at Greece Canal Park

Monroe County has opened a new accessible playground in its Greece Canal Park, next to the Millennium Lodge.

The playground is enclosed by a fence and has rubberized flooring, a communication board, and inclusive playground equipment.

"This accessible playground will be a great addition to Greece Canal Park and the entire Monroe County Parks System, featuring some of our largest slides and the largest tower structure built to date,” County Executive Adam Bello said in a news release.

The release also said that the playground is part of the county's ongoing efforts to increase accessibility within its parks system, noting that other recent additions include an accessible canoe and kayak launch in Churchville Park and an accessible spray pad and playground at Ontario Beach Park.