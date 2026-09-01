The Rochester Fringe Festival returns
1 of 6 — (foreground) Dre Gray and Drew Jemison, (background) Mike Gamble and Erica Fee with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
(foreground) Dre Gray and Drew Jemison, (background) Mike Gamble and Erica Fee with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, September 1, 2026
David Griffin / WXXI News
2 of 6 — Lu Highsmith and Jimmie Highsmith Jr. on "Connections"
Lu Highsmith and Jimmie Highsmith Jr. on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, September 1, 2026
Julie Williams / WXXI News
3 of 6 — Tracey Yarad
Tracey Yarad
Provided
4 of 6 — (foreground) Sean Mulligan, (background) Erica Fee with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
(foreground) Sean Mulligan, (background) Erica Fee with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, September 1, 2026
David Griffin / WXXI News
5 of 6 — Kristy Liddell
Kristy Liddell
Julie Williams / WXXI News
6 of 6 — Joe Liss.png
Joe Liss
Provided
The Rochester Fringe Festival kicks off in just over two weeks. This year's event includes more than 700 performances, including everything from theater and comedy to music and dance.
In our annual Fringe preview, we talk to the festival's executive producer and some of the artists involved about what's coming up and what they think you won't want to miss.
Our guests:
- Erica Fee, CEO and producer of the Rochester Fringe Festival
- Jimmie Highsmith Jr., Grammy-nominated saxophonist, educator, president of major/music events for Xperience Live Events LLC, and performer in "Lyrical Grooves"
- Lu Highsmith, administrative consultant for North Star Poets and performer in "Lyrical Grooves"
- Tracey Yarad, musician, writer, and actor in "All These Pretty Things"
- Sean Mulligan, aka Anaglog, artist with "Sound of Sanctuary (SOS)"
- Kristy Liddell, president of The Friends of Washington Grove, which is producing "Forest Music"
- Joe Liss, actor, writer, and producer with "Misery Loves Company"
- Mike Gamble, comedian with "Sorry 4 Da Weight"
- Dre Gray, comedian with "Sorry 4 Da Weight"
- Drew Jemison, comedian with "Sorry 4 Da Weight"