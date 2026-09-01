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Missing boater found in Lake Ontario is identified

WXXI News | By Beth Adams
Published September 1, 2026 at 11:11 AM EDT

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office has identified a boater whose body was recovered from Lake Ontario Sunday evening.

Michael Jones, 36, of Brighton was reported missing in the lake about one-and-a-half miles off the Charlotte Pier around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

A Rochester police SCUBA team recovered Jones's body from the lake nearly 24 hours later, following an extensive search by the Coast Guard, state police, and the Rochester, Irondequoit, and West Webster fire departments.

The sheriff's office says it continues to investigate the events surrounding the incident. They say so far there is no evidence of foul play.
Local News
Beth Adams
Beth Adams is the local host of All Things Considered for WXXI News. She joined WXXI as host of Morning Edition in 2012 after a more than two-decade radio career. She was the longtime host of the WHAM Morning News in Rochester. Her career also took her from radio stations in Elmira, New York, to Miami, Florida.
See stories by Beth Adams