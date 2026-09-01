Missing boater found in Lake Ontario is identified

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office has identified a boater whose body was recovered from Lake Ontario Sunday evening.

Michael Jones, 36, of Brighton was reported missing in the lake about one-and-a-half miles off the Charlotte Pier around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

A Rochester police SCUBA team recovered Jones's body from the lake nearly 24 hours later, following an extensive search by the Coast Guard, state police, and the Rochester, Irondequoit, and West Webster fire departments.

The sheriff's office says it continues to investigate the events surrounding the incident. They say so far there is no evidence of foul play.