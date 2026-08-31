Perspective on the new assisted suicide law
1 of 2 — Jennifer Sanfilippo and Alida Merrill with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Jennifer Sanfilippo and Alida Merrill with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, August 31, 2026
Mari Tuschiya / WXXI News
2 of 2 — Mandi Zucker
Mandi Zucker
©Rana Faure 2025 / Provided
Medically assisted suicide is now legally available in New York state. New York's Medical Aid in Dying Act — which allows terminally ill patients with fewer than six months to live to end their lives — took effect Aug. 5.
An upcoming forum explores the nuances, complexities, and "deeply human experiences" involved in the choice.
We discuss those subjects with our guests:
- Alida Merrill, BSN, MPH, MSMFT, hospice nurse and adjunct professor at the School of Nursing at St. John Fisher University
- Jennifer Sanfilippo, MBA, end-of-life doula
- Mandi Zucker, executive director of End of Life Choices New York