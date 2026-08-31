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Connections
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Connections

Perspective on the new assisted suicide law

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published August 31, 2026 at 2:27 PM EDT
Three people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman at left has short brown hair and is wearing a white floral button-down shirt; a woman at center has long blonde hair and is wearing a navy button-down shirt; a balding man at right is wearing eyeglasses, a plaid button-down shirt, blue jeans and brown shoes.
1 of 2  — Jennifer Sanfilippo and Alida Merrill with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Jennifer Sanfilippo and Alida Merrill with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, August 31, 2026
Mari Tuschiya / WXXI News
A woman with long blonde hair wears a dark denim top and stands outside in front of flowers.
2 of 2  — Mandi Zucker
Mandi Zucker
©Rana Faure 2025 / Provided
WXXI News

Medically assisted suicide is now legally available in New York state. New York's Medical Aid in Dying Act — which allows terminally ill patients with fewer than six months to live to end their lives — took effect Aug. 5.

An upcoming forum explores the nuances, complexities, and "deeply human experiences" involved in the choice.

We discuss those subjects with our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams