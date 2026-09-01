Honeoye Falls gets a state grant to help fix up its Scout House

The village of Honeoye Falls has received a $175,000 grant from the state to pay for renovations and upgrades to the home of one of the oldest Scouting America troops in the country.

Assemblymember Jen Lunsford announced the funding Tuesday. It will be used to offset the costs of needed enhancements and repairs on the Scout House in the village's Harry Allen Park, including potential roof work.

The Scout House is home to the all-boys Troop 10, which was founded in 1913. According to the group's website, it is one of the 50 oldest all-boys troops in the United States.

The Scout House is also home to Troop 410, whose leaders say it is one of the first all-girls troops to form in the Rochester area after Scouting America began including girls in its programs. That change happened in 2019, which is when the troop was founded.