East Avenue ends summer with first East Ave Festival and the Football Block Party

Two brothers who have invested millions in Rochester's East End are launching a festival to celebrate the district.

Max and Blake Gianniny said Tuesday that bars and businesses from Alexander to Lawrence streets will be open from 4 to 11 p.m. Sept. 12 for the first East Ave Fest." The event will also include an outdoor stage, three indoor stages, and a mechanical bull riding contest.

Ten bands are expected to perform.

"The East End Fest was iconic," said Max Gianniny, referring to the longtime annual series of events that ended its run in 2015. "A lot of these big public events were kind of based on that model. So, it's fun to bring it back to its home here on East Ave."

Racquel Stephen / WXXI The "East Ave Fest" will cover the block from Alexander Street to Lawrence Street

Within the last two years, the brothers have bought a few buildings on East Avenue and have welcomed new businesses. Gianniny said the weekend events also serve as a way to get the community more acquainted with these bricks and mortars.

"We've thrown a few events in the street here, a lot of new businesses on the block, and we feel more than ready to bring back something like East End Fest," Gianniny said.

The following day will bring the third annual Sunday Football Block Party, presented by Brandmint, the Gianniny Brothers, and Bud Light. The Rochester community is invited to cheer on the Buffalo Bills as they play against the Houston Texans for their season opener. Party goers will be able to watch the game on two massive TV walls while enjoying music, food, and drinks.

Racquel Stephen / WXXI Max and Blake Gianniny have invested millions in Rochester East End. The brothers are celebrating the district with the inaugural "East Ave Fest".

"We've seen so much success with our entertainment zone, that this is just a perfect time to bring these events," said Mayor Malik Evans.

Evans said the zone has brought thousands of people to the block on the weekends. He said the goal is "to keep that energy going."

Tickets for the East Ave Fest are available at eastavefest.com, and the football block party tickets can be purchased at sundayfootballblockparty.com.