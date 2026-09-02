Rochester gets a visit from SUNY Chancellor John King

State University of New York Chancellor John King was in Rochester on Wednesday to spotlight recent and new state initiatives.

King first met with staff and students at Monroe Community College's nursing department, which recently became eligible for the SUNY Reconnect program.

The program offers free tuition to adult learners ages 25 to 55 who haven't previously received college degrees, or nursing students who have degrees in other fields. The program also covers other fees, books, and supplies.

"It's life changing for folks," King said. "Maybe they are struggling in their job, they want to make a change in their lives, they can come to community college."

About 40% of MCC's nursing students are in the SUNY Reconnect program. King spent time listening to their stories, including Gina Ceravolo's. An emotional Ceravolo said the SUNY Reconnect program took the financial pressure off her and her family.

Racquel Stephen / WXXI SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. stands with Assemblymember Harry Bronson, and Monroe Community College president DeAnna R. Burt-Nanna, on his visit to Rochester.

"Anything outside of our basic needs, we struggle to afford," Ceravolo said. "I would not be able to afford my instruments. I would not be able to afford this tuition. Even my scrubs."

But she wishes more students were eligible, especially after seeing some of her peers' struggle with college costs, she said.

"We don't have time to have jobs. We need to focus on our studies. So when I hear my friends talking about their financial burden, I truly feel guilty," Ceravolo said.

King was joined by MCC President DeAnna Burt-Nanna and Assemblymember Harry Bronson, all of whom took student concerns into consideration and spoke on possibly expanding the program's age qualification and eligible degree programs.

Racquel Stephen / WXXI MCC Nursing Student, Gina Ceravolo, shares her thoughts about the SUNY Reconnect Program to Chancellor John B. King Jr. and Monroe Community College President DeAnna R. Burt-Nanna

"There's a lot of appetite, particularly when legislators get to see firsthand the life-changing impact of the program," King said.

The chancellor also stopped by the college's bookstore to highlight a federal assistance initiative. He said students will be able to use Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, or SNAP, to purchase food and other approved essentials.

"We worry a lot about our students who have basic needs insecurity, students who are food insecure, who are housing insecure," King said. " To have that available in the bookstore means that students can conveniently get the food they need."

Chancellor King also visited SUNY Brockport where he met with students and staff to spotlight the university’s ACE program, which helps more students graduate on time.