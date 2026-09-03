Training future leaders to navigate Rochester's challenges
Who are Rochester's future leaders? And how can we train future leaders to guide the community through recent challenges? The question comes at a time when Rochester remains under a gun violence state of emergency.
Our guests are from Leadership Rochester. The nonprofit provides leadership training for Rochesterians interested in working cooperatively to strengthen the city. We discuss what that work looks like in this current moment.
In studio:
- Camille Simmons, executive director of Leadership Rochester and president of the Rochester Board of Education
- Wanda Ridgeway, director of care management for Chisel Collective and executive director of CAPZ
- Sgt. Justin Collins, Rochester Police Department