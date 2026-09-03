A person traveling through Rochester may have exposed people to measles
The Monroe County health department is alerting the public about a potential measles exposure on Aug. 29.
The department says a person who tested positive for measles traveled that day through the Rochester train station on Central Avenue and may have exposed others to the disease.
The person is not a county resident and was traveling through Monroe County to their destination.
Symptoms of measles appear 10 to 12 days after exposure.
Measles is a highly infectious respiratory disease. Officials say the best way to prevent it is to get vaccinated against it.