A person traveling through Rochester may have exposed people to measles

The Monroe County health department is alerting the public about a potential measles exposure on Aug. 29.

The department says a person who tested positive for measles traveled that day through the Rochester train station on Central Avenue and may have exposed others to the disease.

The person is not a county resident and was traveling through Monroe County to their destination.

Symptoms of measles appear 10 to 12 days after exposure.

Measles is a highly infectious respiratory disease. Officials say the best way to prevent it is to get vaccinated against it.