Wednesday's storms included three potential tornadoes

The National Weather Service's Buffalo office is investigating three possible tornadoes that were reported west of Rochester during Wednesday's storms.

Wind caused extensive damage across the western New York and Rochester-Finger Lakes regions, said Keith Jaszka, a meteorologist with the office.

"Including what we call straight-line wind damage, so those are winds that fan outward from a thunderstorm in all directions, but especially the direction in which the storm moves," Jaszka said. "We did receive quite a few reports of straight-line wind damage yesterday."

The office is looking into reported tornadoes in the Genesee County town of Alexander and just outside of the village of Medina in Orleans County, Jaszka said. It also received a video of a water spout coming off Lake Ontario in Olcott, Niagara County.

The storms also brought heavy rainfall. The highest total reported in Monroe County was 2.38 inches in the Hamlin area.