Eastman concert will mark the 25th anniversary of 9/11

The Eastman Horn Choir and members of the U.S. Army Field Band who graduated from the Eastman School of Music have scheduled a special concert to mark the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

The concert will also be the premier performance of " Qualia Memoriam," a new work by Eastman alumnus and U.S. Army Field Band member Master Sgt. J.G. Miller. The composition, according to a release from the Eastman school, explores three different perspectives, across generations, on 9/11:



Someone who was serving in the armed forces at the time and would soon be deployed to combat.

Someone who was in high school and "witnessed the world change."

A younger generation "whose understanding of 9/11 comes primarily through the stories of others."

The program will also include words and remembrances from Eastman faculty and leaders.