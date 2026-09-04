A 'life-changing' trip: Local teens discuss their experiences in Ghana

WXXI News

A group of local teenagers recently returned from a birthright trip to Ghana.

The young men are part of a program called the Talented Tenth. Leaders say the program's mission is to empower exceptional young men of color by helping them overcome barriers and strengthen their sense of purpose.

During their trip, the students learned about Ghana's history and culture, while connecting with their ancestral roots. This hour, they join us in the studio to talk about their experiences and how the trip has affected them.

In studio:

