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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

A 'life-changing' trip: Local teens discuss their experiences in Ghana

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published September 4, 2026 at 1:59 PM EDT
Five people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman front left is wearing her dark hair pulled back, eyeglasses and a bright multi-colored dress; a young man front right has dark braids and is wearing a black polo shirt, black pants and black shoes; a young man back left has dark hair and is wearing a black polo shirt; a young man back right has short black braids and is wearing a black polo shirt; a balding man at center is wearing eyeglasses, a light green button-down shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers.
1 of 6  — (foreground) Rita Gaither and Donte Jamison, (background) Isaiah West and Alan Searles Jr. with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
(foreground) Rita Gaither and Donte Jamison, (background) Isaiah West and Alan Searles Jr. with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, September 4, 2026
Mary Hussong-Kallen / WXXI News
A group of young men stand in a line with their arms around each other in front of an ocean.
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Talented Tenth
A young man crosses a narrow bridge in Ghana.
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Talented Tenth
A large group of people surround a table in an African village.
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Talented Tenth
A young man kneels in front of an older man who is wearing a colorful robe.
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Talented Tenth
Several young men stand in a line behind a group of older people wearing colorful clothing.
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Talented Tenth
WXXI News

A group of local teenagers recently returned from a birthright trip to Ghana.

The young men are part of a program called the Talented Tenth. Leaders say the program's mission is to empower exceptional young men of color by helping them overcome barriers and strengthen their sense of purpose.

During their trip, the students learned about Ghana's history and culture, while connecting with their ancestral roots. This hour, they join us in the studio to talk about their experiences and how the trip has affected them.

In studio:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams