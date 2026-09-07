12:00: Special programming: “Top of Mind: The Untold Story of How America Remembers 9/11”

1:00: Special programming: “Open To Debate: Is America Ready for a Four-Day Work Week?”

In the first hour, two men had an unlikely idea for how America should remember 9/11: turn a day of tragedy into a day of service and unity. Could they make it a lasting American tradition? Every September 11, millions of Americans honor the victims of 9/11 through service. But how did the anniversary of the attacks become a National Day of Service? Host Julie Rose traces the story back to Jay Winuk, who lost his brother Glenn, a volunteer firefighter and EMT who rushed to the World Trade Center, and David Paine, who shared his vision of turning September 11 into a day of unity and service. With no staff, no budget and no roadmap, the two set out to make their idea a national tradition. Along the way, they faced setbacks, found unexpected allies, and worked to win support in Washington. But official recognition is only the beginning. Can they inspire millions of Americans to serve year after year — and help keep the memory of 9/11 alive for generations who weren't there? Guests:



Jay Winuk, co-founder of 9/11 Day

David Paine, co-founder of 9/11 Day

Terry Sears, nonprofit leader and former executive director of Tuesday’s Children

Fred Dombo, attorney and lobbyist

Cindy McGinty, 9/11 widow

Andrea Sorkin, 9/11 Day event leader

Learn more and find opportunities to serve at https://www.911day.org/ .

Then in our second hour, a century after Henry Ford helped popularize the five-day, 40-hour week, could working 32 hours be next? Supporters say shorter weeks can improve well-being without sacrificing productivity, especially as AI would make workers more efficient. Others warn it would strain industries that require continuous staffing and force Americans to rethink everything from school and healthcare schedules to expectations of around-the-clock availability. We debate: Is America ready for a four-day work week? Those saying it’s time point to evidence that shorter workweeks have improved well-being without sacrificing productivity. As technology makes workers more efficient, some of those gains should translate into more leisure. Those saying America is not ready yet argue the model may work for offices but prove harder for hospitals, banks, factories, and other industries requiring continuous staffing, potentially raising costs or intensifying workloads. In addition, applying it would require a substantial change in our society – schools, healthcare, public services, retail hours, and even expectations about around-the-clock access to email make a significant reduction in hours difficult to fathom. As we clock in, we debate the issue.