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U.S. envoys visit Kyiv for first time after meeting Putin in Moscow

NPR | By Joanna Kakissis,
Joel Rose
Published September 6, 2026 at 5:06 PM EDT

US envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff made their first trip to Kyiv, one day after meeting Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

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NPR News
Joanna Kakissis
Joanna Kakissis is an international correspondent based in Kyiv, Ukraine.
See stories by Joanna Kakissis
Joel Rose
Joel Rose is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk. As the network’s transportation correspondent since 2023, Rose’s reporting focuses on roadway and pedestrian safety, an air travel system under stress and how emerging technologies are changing the ways we get around.
See stories by Joel Rose