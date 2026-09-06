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A trucker explains what record diesel prices mean for his business

NPR | By Joel Rose,
Henry Larson
Published September 6, 2026 at 5:06 PM EDT

Monte Wiederhold runs a trucking company in northwest Ohio. He explains how problems overseas affect businesses at home.

Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR News
Joel Rose
Joel Rose is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk. As the network’s transportation correspondent since 2023, Rose’s reporting focuses on roadway and pedestrian safety, an air travel system under stress and how emerging technologies are changing the ways we get around.
See stories by Joel Rose
Henry Larson