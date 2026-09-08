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Will fall's colors be muted by fungal disease and wet weather?

WXXI News | By Beth Adams
Published September 8, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
Pittsford, New York along Erie Canal in Monroe County.
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Pittsford, New York along Erie Canal in Monroe County.

It was an unusually wet spring and summer, and if that pattern continues, we can expect a more subtle display of fall colors this autumn.

"When you get lots of rain, overcast conditions, everything gets muted and warmer yellow," said Nina Bassuk, an emeritus professor at Cornell University's Urban Horticulture Institute.

Some oak and Norway maple trees have shed their leaves already due to fungal diseases. But Bassuk points out that other species like sugar maple, red maple, birch, and poplar will produce color. She won't make any predictions about how vibrant those colors will be this year.

It all depends on the weather.

"September through mid-October is when you really start to have the changes based on day lengths shortening, (and the) warm sunny days and cool nights that will bring out the more orange-red colors," she said.

New York's fall foliage season typically runs from late September to November, with trees in the northern part of the state reaching their peak color first. In the Finger Lakes, it's typically mid-to-late October.
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Beth Adams
Beth Adams is the local host of All Things Considered for WXXI News. She joined WXXI as host of Morning Edition in 2012 after a more than two-decade radio career. She was the longtime host of the WHAM Morning News in Rochester. Her career also took her from radio stations in Elmira, New York, to Miami, Florida.
See stories by Beth Adams