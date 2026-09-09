12:00: How advancements in blood cancer research are saving lives

1:00: Special rebroadcast: The story of Irish-American brothers who became Rochester music legends

Local clinicians say new research and treatments for blood cancers are helping people live longer, better lives. They say progress made in Rochester has helped people survive years — and even decades — after diagnosis. We talk with the experts about that research, and we hear from survivors who share their experiences. Our panel also addresses how doctors and patients can best work together to make decisions. In studio:



Kah Poh (Melissa) Loh, M.D., M.S., associate professor in the Division of Hematology and Oncology and director of geriatric hematology research at the University of Rochester Medical Center

Carla Casulo, M.D, professor of medicine, hematology, and oncology and the Robert B. Goergen Distinguished Professor in Cancer Care at the University of Rochester Medical Center

Shannon Godlove, blood cancer patient

Ralph Olney, grateful patient at Wilmot Cancer Institute, member of the advisory board for the Wilmot Cancer Institute, member of the Home Health Care board at UR Medicine, chair of the Wilmot Cancer Institute Discovery Ball, and coordinator of the Wilmot Warrior Weekend

Then in our second hour, a special rebroadcast about Rochester music legends, The Dady Brothers. John and the late Joe Dady came of age in Rochester's old Tenth Ward, blending their Irish roots with a love for their city and neighborhood. Their music was always distinctively and obviously Irish to its core, but their story is about what it means to hold on to that identity while building a new American story. "Ethnic endurance" is the phrase used by author Christopher Shannon, who tells the brothers' story in his book, "Singing from the Heart." We discuss it all with Shannon and with John Dady in this special rebroadcast. Our guests:

John Dady, singer, instrumentalist, and musician with the Dady Brothers

Christopher Shannon, author of "Singing from the Heart: The Dady Brothers, Irish Music, and Ethnic Endurance in an American City"



"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.