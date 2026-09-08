Julio Sáenz, the 2026 Rochester Hispanic Business Person of the Year

WXXI News

The Rochester Hispanic Business Association has named WXXI Chief Content Officer Julio Sáenz its 2026 Hispanic Business Person of the Year.

The award celebrates Sáenz’s impact at WXXI and other local organizations, as well as his work elevating local Hispanic history and culture.

This hour, Sáenz and representatives from the association join us to discuss how Hispanic businesses and business leaders are contributing to the local economy, the challenges they face, and how they see the landscape changing as they help train the next generation of leaders.

In studio:

