Julio Sáenz, the 2026 Rochester Hispanic Business Person of the Year
The Rochester Hispanic Business Association has named WXXI Chief Content Officer Julio Sáenz its 2026 Hispanic Business Person of the Year.
The award celebrates Sáenz’s impact at WXXI and other local organizations, as well as his work elevating local Hispanic history and culture.
This hour, Sáenz and representatives from the association join us to discuss how Hispanic businesses and business leaders are contributing to the local economy, the challenges they face, and how they see the landscape changing as they help train the next generation of leaders.
In studio:
- Julio Sáenz, chief content officer for WXXI Public Media and the Rochester Hispanic Business Association's 2026 Hispanic Business Person of the Year
- Orlando Rivera, chair of the Rochester Hispanic Business Association Board and host of the 2026 Hispanic Business Person of the Year celebration
- Mercedes Vazquez Simmons, vice president of the Monroe County Legislature, legislator for District 22 and the Rochester Hispanic Business Association's 2016 Hispanic Business Person of the Year
- Diana Kleps, business consultant, social scientist, and advocate