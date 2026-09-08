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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

Julio Sáenz, the 2026 Rochester Hispanic Business Person of the Year

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published September 8, 2026 at 2:19 PM EDT
Five people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman front left has shoulder-length brown hair and is wearing a black t-shirt, khaki pants and black sandals; a woman front right has her long dark hair pulled back and is wearing a black blazer, black shirt, black skirt with white polka dots and black heels; a balding man at center is wearing eyeglasses, a black button-down shirt, blue jeans, bright blue socks with white polka dots and brown shoes; a bald man back left is wearing a light blue button-down shirt; a man back right has short dark hair, a grey goatee and is wearing a navy blazer over a light blue button-down shirt.
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Mercedes Vazquez Simmons and Diana Kleps, (background) Orlando Rivera and Julio Sáenz with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, September 8, 2026
WXXI News

The Rochester Hispanic Business Association has named WXXI Chief Content Officer Julio Sáenz its 2026 Hispanic Business Person of the Year.

The award celebrates Sáenz’s impact at WXXI and other local organizations, as well as his work elevating local Hispanic history and culture.

This hour, Sáenz and representatives from the association join us to discuss how Hispanic businesses and business leaders are contributing to the local economy, the challenges they face, and how they see the landscape changing as they help train the next generation of leaders.

In studio:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams