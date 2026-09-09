New law will require Monroe County stores to declare use of facial recognition software

Stores in Monroe County will have to disclose if they use facial recognition technology, according to a new bill unanimously approved Tuesday by the county Legislature.

The bill, introduced by County Legislators Rachel Barnhart and David Long, would require businesses that collect biometric data to post "conspicuous" signage notifying customers. The data collection includes facial recognition, fingerprints, retina or iris scanning, or any other identifying characteristics. It also bans the sale or transfer of any collected data and requires most businesses to destroy stored data within two years of its collection.

The new regulations could take effect as soon as this month. Penalties for violating the statute range between $500 and $1,000 per violation.

"This is a basic, simple protection that consumers need," Barnhart said during the Legislature meeting Tuesday evening. "I understand that there are people who will say that this doesn't go far enough, that we need to ban the practice entirely. I agree with them, but this is what we could get done today. It's a great start."

The legislation stems from an incident in January, when a Wegmans store in New York City publicly posted signage stating that it used facial recognition software in its stores. A spokesperson at the time said it only used the technology in a small number of stores that "exhibit elevated risk.”

Monroe County's law does not go as far as others passed across the state. In May, Erie County became the first county in New York to place an outright ban on biometric data collection in stores. The Syracuse Common Council adopted a similar measure that month.