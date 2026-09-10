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Connections

Multinational corporations: for good or for ill?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published September 10, 2026 at 8:28 AM EDT
A smiling man with light brown hair wearing headphones sitting at a table in a radio talk studio. He is wearing a blue and white striped button-down shirt.
Evan Dawson
/
WXXI News
Randy Stone on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, May 16, 2024

12:00: Multinational corporations: for good or for ill?

1:00: Special rebroadcast: 'The Life of a Showgirl': feat or flop?

Multinational corporations have had tremendous power for decades, helping shape American foreign and domestic policy. The University of Rochester’s Randy Stone, Ph.D., argues that they’ve pulled many people out of poverty, while also, on occasion, seeking to rig the rules in their own favor. Stone's new book, "Multinational Order," offers a way of understanding their power and influence. He joins us to discuss it. In studio:

  • Randy Stone, Ph.D., professor of political science and director of the Skalny Center for Polish and Central European Studies at the University of Rochester, and author of "Multinational Order: US Firms and International Organization"

Then in our second hour, a special rebroadcast of a conversation about Taylor Swift's "The Life of a Showgirl." The album has generated a lot of buzz ... and debate. From the themes of love, vulnerability, and empowerment to thinly veiled metaphors that reference Travis Kelce's genitals, fans have either celebrated or slammed the songs. The critics' reviews were also mixed. Rolling Stone's Maya Georgi gave it five out of five stars, writing, "the musician shoots into a fresh echelon of superstardom — and hits all her marks." Meanwhile, writing for the Atlantic, Spencer Kornhaber called the album a "charmless chore." Swift said she "welcomes the chaos." Despite the haters, the pop sensation broke records: "Showgirl" has sold millions of copies, surpassing a record previously held by Adele. What do local songwriters and local Swifties think? Is a heartbroken artist a better songwriter than a happy one or vice versa? Does it matter? We discuss it all with our guests:

  • Hannah Maier, music director of the Route on WRUR and WITH
  • Gio Battaglia, digital content producer at News 8 WROC
  • Sara Eaton, Taylor Swift superfan
  • Madi Russell, Taylor Swift superfan

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

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