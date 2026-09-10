12:00: Multinational corporations: for good or for ill?

1:00: Special rebroadcast: 'The Life of a Showgirl': feat or flop?

Multinational corporations have had tremendous power for decades, helping shape American foreign and domestic policy. The University of Rochester’s Randy Stone, Ph.D., argues that they’ve pulled many people out of poverty, while also, on occasion, seeking to rig the rules in their own favor. Stone's new book, "Multinational Order," offers a way of understanding their power and influence. He joins us to discuss it. In studio:



Randy Stone, Ph.D., professor of political science and director of the Skalny Center for Polish and Central European Studies at the University of Rochester, and author of "Multinational Order: US Firms and International Organization"

Then in our second hour, a special rebroadcast of a conversation about Taylor Swift's "The Life of a Showgirl." The album has generated a lot of buzz ... and debate. From the themes of love, vulnerability, and empowerment to thinly veiled metaphors that reference Travis Kelce's genitals, fans have either celebrated or slammed the songs. The critics' reviews were also mixed. Rolling Stone's Maya Georgi gave it five out of five stars, writing, "the musician shoots into a fresh echelon of superstardom — and hits all her marks." Meanwhile, writing for the Atlantic, Spencer Kornhaber called the album a "charmless chore." Swift said she "welcomes the chaos." Despite the haters, the pop sensation broke records: "Showgirl" has sold millions of copies, surpassing a record previously held by Adele. What do local songwriters and local Swifties think? Is a heartbroken artist a better songwriter than a happy one or vice versa? Does it matter? We discuss it all with our guests:



Hannah Maier, music director of the Route on WRUR and WITH

Gio Battaglia, digital content producer at News 8 WROC

Sara Eaton, Taylor Swift superfan

Madi Russell, Taylor Swift superfan

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.