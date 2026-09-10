MCC student government to honor 25 years since 9/11

The Monroe Community College student government association will honor those lost on 9/11 on the 25th year since the tragedy struck the heart of America.

The commemoration ceremony will start at 8 a.m. Friday in front of the 9/11 memorial on the Brighton campus. That monument was first erected in 2002 by students who wanted to offer their peers a place of refuge following the devastating terror attacks.

Standing 8 feet and 4 inches tall, the sun aligns with the monument at 8:45 a.m. every Sept. 11 to act as a sundial, casting a shadow that resembles the Twin Towers. A moment of silence will be held at 8:46 a.m. — the time when the first plane hit the north tower.

Monroe County Legislator and former NYPD officer Paul Dondorfer will serve as keynote speaker, sharing his experience as a first responder that morning 25 years ago.