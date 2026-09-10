Multinational corporations: for good or for ill?
Multinational corporations have had tremendous power for decades, helping shape American foreign and domestic policy.
The University of Rochester’s Randy Stone, Ph.D., argues that they’ve pulled many people out of poverty, while also, on occasion, seeking to rig the rules in their own favor.
Stone's new book, "Multinational Order," offers a way of understanding their power and influence. He joins us to discuss it.
In studio:
- Randy Stone, Ph.D., professor of political science and director of the Skalny Center for Polish and Central European Studies at the University of Rochester, and author of "Multinational Order: US Firms and International Organization"