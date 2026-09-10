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Connections
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Connections

Multinational corporations: for good or for ill?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published September 10, 2026 at 1:52 PM EDT
Two men wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left has short brown hair and is wearing a white button-down shirt; a balding man at right is wearing eyeglasses and a blue button-down shirt. He is holding a book with a light blue cover.
Don Perry
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WXXI News
Randy Stone with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, September 10, 2026
WXXI News

Multinational corporations have had tremendous power for decades, helping shape American foreign and domestic policy.

The University of Rochester’s Randy Stone, Ph.D., argues that they’ve pulled many people out of poverty, while also, on occasion, seeking to rig the rules in their own favor.

Stone's new book, "Multinational Order," offers a way of understanding their power and influence. He joins us to discuss it.

In studio:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
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Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams