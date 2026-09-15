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Connections

Bills fans shell out for new stadium. Is it worth it?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published September 15, 2026 at 8:45 AM EDT
Gov. Kathy Hochul gets ready to throw a football at the opening of the new Buffalo Bills stadium on June 23, 2026.
Mike Groll
/
Gov. Kathy Hochul's office
Gov. Kathy Hochul gets ready to throw a football at the opening of the new Buffalo Bills stadium on June 23, 2026.

12:00: Bills fans shell out for new stadium. Is it worth it?

1:00: Special rebroadcast: Author Brit Bennett on her acclaimed book, 'The Vanishing Half'

The Buffalo Bills officially open their new stadium Thursday night. By some measures, it is the most expensive fan experience in the entire league. Is it worth it? Governor Kathy Hochul told WHEC that while some fans might not be able to afford to go to the stadium, they're just happy the state stepped in with taxpayer money to keep the Bills in Western New York. We discuss the fan experience with a longtime sports journalist and season ticket holders. Our guests:

  • Scott Pitoniak, best-selling author, nationally honored journalist, and longtime sportswriter
  • Jordan Carpenter, Bills fan and season ticket holder
  • Nick Martin, Bills fan and season ticket holder
  • Steve Royer, Bills fan and Field Club member

Then in our second hour, we continue our series of special rebroadcasts of some of the most popular conversations about books. In this episode, twin sisters — light-skinned African Americans — eventually split and live very different lives: one, as a Black woman; the other, choosing a life as a white woman. Brit Bennett’s book, "The Vanishing Half," follows their stories across generations. In this special rebroadcast, Bennett joins us to discuss themes of identity, passing, and self-acceptance. Our guests:

  • Brit Bennett, author of the National Book Award-nominated novel, "The Vanishing Half"
  • Norma Holland, chief of staff at the Office of University Engagement and Enrichment at the University of Rochester and former journalist
  • Nancy Klotz, president of the board of the Rochester Speakers Series

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

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