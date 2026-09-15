12:00: Bills fans shell out for new stadium. Is it worth it?

1:00: Special rebroadcast: Author Brit Bennett on her acclaimed book, 'The Vanishing Half'

The Buffalo Bills officially open their new stadium Thursday night. By some measures, it is the most expensive fan experience in the entire league. Is it worth it? Governor Kathy Hochul told WHEC that while some fans might not be able to afford to go to the stadium, they're just happy the state stepped in with taxpayer money to keep the Bills in Western New York. We discuss the fan experience with a longtime sports journalist and season ticket holders. Our guests:



Scott Pitoniak, best-selling author, nationally honored journalist, and longtime sportswriter

Jordan Carpenter, Bills fan and season ticket holder

Nick Martin, Bills fan and season ticket holder

Steve Royer, Bills fan and Field Club member

Then in our second hour, we continue our series of special rebroadcasts of some of the most popular conversations about books. In this episode, twin sisters — light-skinned African Americans — eventually split and live very different lives: one, as a Black woman; the other, choosing a life as a white woman. Brit Bennett’s book, "The Vanishing Half," follows their stories across generations. In this special rebroadcast, Bennett joins us to discuss themes of identity, passing, and self-acceptance. Our guests:



Brit Bennett, author of the National Book Award-nominated novel, "The Vanishing Half"

Norma Holland, chief of staff at the Office of University Engagement and Enrichment at the University of Rochester and former journalist

Nancy Klotz, president of the board of the Rochester Speakers Series

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.