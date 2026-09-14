Wayne County reports first measles cases

There are two confirmed cases of measles in Wayne County.

The county's Public Health department said both people were unvaccinated. It is unclear if the two cases are related.

The department is working with the state health department and other local health providers to monitor both people, their families, and others they may have come in contact with.

They emphasized that the risk to the public is low, especially for those who are vaccinated.

The health department said if you are unvaccinated or if you were recently exposed to someone with measles, be alert for the symptoms, including a high fever, a rash, a runny nose, a cough, and red eyes.

If you are experiencing symptoms, seek medical care immediately and call the health facility ahead so they can prepare infection prevention measures.