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Connections
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Connections

AI models go rogue: Should we be worried?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published September 14, 2026 at 1:37 PM EDT
Three men wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left has short brown hair, a brown beard and is wearing a navy blazer over a white button-down shirt; a man at center has short brown hair, a greying beard and is wearing a white short-sleeved button-down shirt; a balding man at right is wearing eyeglasses, a grey button-down shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers.
Mari Tsuchiya
/
WXXI News
Jeffrey Allan and Max Irwin with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, September 14, 2026
WXXI News

Concerns about AI safety have exploded in recent weeks.

The hacking of Hugging Face by AI agents from OpenAI has caught the attention of Congress. Several resignations at AI companies have raised the alarm about whether AI can be controlled in the future.

What should humans be on guard for as the technology continues to advance? We discuss the implications with guests who have experience in the tech field.

In studio:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams