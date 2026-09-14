AI models go rogue: Should we be worried?
Concerns about AI safety have exploded in recent weeks.
The hacking of Hugging Face by AI agents from OpenAI has caught the attention of Congress. Several resignations at AI companies have raised the alarm about whether AI can be controlled in the future.
What should humans be on guard for as the technology continues to advance? We discuss the implications with guests who have experience in the tech field.
In studio:
- Jeffrey Allan, Ph.D., director of the Institute for Responsible Technology at Nazareth University
- Max Irwin, president of Bonsai.io