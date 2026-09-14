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Connections

AI models go rogue: Should we be worried?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published September 14, 2026 at 8:22 AM EDT
A stock image of an abstract representation of AI.
ryzhi
/
stock.adobe.com
Stock image: An abstract representation of AI.

12:00: AI models go rogue: Should we be worried?

1:00: Special rebroadcast: New Yorker cover artist Harry Bliss on his memoir, 'You Can Never Die'

Concerns about AI safety have exploded in recent weeks. The hacking of Hugging Face by AI agents from OpenAI has caught the attention of Congress. Several resignations at AI companies have raised the alarm about whether AI can be controlled in the future. What should humans be on guard for as the technology continues to advance? We discuss the implications with guests who have experience in the tech field. In studio:

  • Jeffrey Allan, Ph.D., director of the Institute for Responsible Technology at Nazareth University 
  • Max Irwin, president of Bonsai.io

Then in our second hour, we begin a week of special rebroadcasts about some of the most popular books we've discussed on "Connections." Our guest in this episode is cartoonist and New Yorker cover artist Harry Bliss. In the first few pages of his debut graphic memoir, he writes that his intention with the book is to establish intimacy with his readers. "You Can Never Die" is rooted in his heartbreak over the loss of his dog, Penny. In his exploration of his grief, Bliss revisits emotional moments over the course of his life: growing up in Henrietta, in a family where physical discipline was the norm; a defining moment in middle school, during which he says he learned about empathy; finding stability in art; the loss of his parents; and more. His writing and illustrations capture the joys and sorrows of being human. Our guest:

  • Harry Bliss, cartoonist and New Yorker cover artist

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

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