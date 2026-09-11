Inspired to serve by 9/11
25 years after the Sept. 11 attacks, how do veterans who enlisted as a result of 9/11 feel about their decision to serve?
We discuss the question with local veterans. They share why they decided to enlist, what they learned, what their service meant then, and what it means now.
In studio:
- Stephen Cady, U.S. Amy veteran who served in Afghanistan
- Mike Capozzi, U.S. Army Special Forces veteran and veteran service officer with Monroe County Veteran Services
- Nick Stefanovic, U.S. Marine Corps veteran and director of Monroe County Veteran Services