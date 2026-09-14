Sinkholes prompt evacuation of Penfield residents

Residents of a Penfield condominium complex were forced to evacuate their homes early this morning after a water main break caused two large sinkholes on Penn Lane.

This is off Old Penfield Road near Panorama Plaza.

Water has been shut off to homes in the complex and code enforcers for the town of Penfield have declared some of the residences on Penn Lane uninhabitable.

The watermain break happened around midnight, and the Red Cross was helping people find temporary housing.

