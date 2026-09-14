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Sinkholes prompt evacuation of Penfield residents

WXXI News | By Beth Adams
Published September 14, 2026 at 12:40 PM EDT

Residents of a Penfield condominium complex were forced to evacuate their homes early this morning after a water main break caused two large sinkholes on Penn Lane.

This is off Old Penfield Road near Panorama Plaza.

Water has been shut off to homes in the complex and code enforcers for the town of Penfield have declared some of the residences on Penn Lane uninhabitable.

The watermain break happened around midnight, and the Red Cross was helping people find temporary housing.
Local News
Beth Adams
Beth Adams is the local host of All Things Considered for WXXI News. She joined WXXI as host of Morning Edition in 2012 after a more than two-decade radio career. She was the longtime host of the WHAM Morning News in Rochester. Her career also took her from radio stations in Elmira, New York, to Miami, Florida.
See stories by Beth Adams