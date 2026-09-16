URochester nursing school name change reflects its interdisciplinary learning approach

The University of Rochester School of Nursing recently underwent a name change. The school will now be called the School of Nursing and Health Sciences.

This expansion happens just as the school is celebrating its centennial.

Officials said the name change honors “the institution’s century-long foundation in nursing,” while showcasing its commitment to “interdisciplinary education, research and practices across the health sciences.”

“They're coming here not to only learn around nurses, but they will also be learning around, with, and about students who are pursuing physical therapy and a medical degree,” said Lisa Kitko, dean of the School of Nursing and Health Sciences.

Kitko said the expansion was also prompted by the school’s new physical therapy doctoral program. She said enrollment for the first cohort of students will be in summer 2028.

“We have to make sure that we're able to prepare the best workforce, recruit that workforce to stay here in our system, and retain that workforce,” Kitko said. “So we're laying all that groundwork.”

Kitko said the expansion will also nurture team-based collaboration right from the get-go. This, she said, will result in effective team-based care where everyone is learning together.

“They're learning each other's strengths, they're learning how they can work together to improve patient outcomes,” Kitko said. “And when you learn that way, you practice that way.”

Kitko said the change will also allow the institution to respond immediately to the constant workforce changes by being able to add programs that will fit the needs of the community.