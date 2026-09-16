SUNY Brockport's new president on preparing students for the future

WXXI News

How can educators best prepare this current generation of college students for the working world of the future?

We welcome the new president of SUNY Brockport, Dawn Meza Soufleris, Ph.D. A three-time SUNY graduate, Meza Soufleris has worked in higher education for more than three decades. She began her new position in July.

We talk with her about a range of issues, including what colleges and universities are teaching, her vision for SUNY Brockport, and more.

In studio:

