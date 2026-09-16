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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

SUNY Brockport's new president on preparing students for the future

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published September 16, 2026 at 3:02 PM EDT
Two people wearing headphones and eyeglasses sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman at left has shoulder-length brown hair and is wearing a blue-and-white striped sweater with a blue collar; a balding man at right is wearing a plaid button-down shirt, blue jeans and brown shoes.
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WXXI News
Dawn Meza Soufleris with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, September 16, 2026
WXXI News

How can educators best prepare this current generation of college students for the working world of the future?

We welcome the new president of SUNY Brockport, Dawn Meza Soufleris, Ph.D. A three-time SUNY graduate, Meza Soufleris has worked in higher education for more than three decades. She began her new position in July.

We talk with her about a range of issues, including what colleges and universities are teaching, her vision for SUNY Brockport, and more.

In studio:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams