Rochester mother accused of starving disabled son to death, stealing benefits

A Rochester mother and her boyfriend are accused of starving her 33-year-old, developmentally disabled son to death while stealing his benefits.

Police found Timothy Green's body on Feb. 7 after the couple called 911 t their St. Paul Street apartment. He was naked, appeared malnourished weighing 88 lbs, and bore bruises around his wrists and ankles, police said. A search of the apartment yielded handcuffs, barbells and weights, and an "unusual amount of cleaning supplies," according to police.

The apartment did not contain any of Green’s belongings, clothing, nor his bedding.

"How Timothy died is beyond disturbing, disgusting, and unfathomable to any normal person," police Rochester Police Capt. Frank Umbrino said at a news conference Thursday. "The evidence we gathered indicates that Timothy was physically restrained, to include with handcuffs and home gym weights. In addition to the physical and mental abuse, there was malnourishment, basically meaning they starved him to death."

Andrea Livers, 58, and her boyfriend Lancysa Harris, 42, were charged Wednesday with second-degree murder, kidnapping, and endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person. The pair has allegedly been uncooperative, with Umbrino describing their explanations as "nonsensical."

Livers had lost custody of Green when he was a child over allegations of abuse, police said. He lived most of his life with his father in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, until his father died in 2023. Green wanted to reconnect with his mother, which prompted his move to Rochester. Police said they are in contact with the family in Alabama, who are cooperating with the investigation.

In June 2024, Harris became the designated payee for Green's SNAP and Social Security benefits. Around that time, police claim, Green stopped showing up for various medical and other appointments.

A police review of security camera footage at the apartment building found that Green had not left the apartment for 45 consecutive days prior to the 911 call.

In July, the Monroe County Medical Examiner's Office determined Green died from "severe dehydration and failure to thrive in a setting of probable restraint."

Umbrino was unaware if any investigation had been underway by Adult Protective Services. A spokesperson from the county, when asked, said they are reviewing records.

A federal investigation is underway into the use of Green's SNAP and Social Security benefits, Umbrino said.