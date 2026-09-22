Coming up: New report addresses chronic absenteeism in Monroe County schools; Bringing local history to life

12:00: New report addresses chronic absenteeism in Monroe County schools

1:00: Special rebroadcast: Bringing local history to life

A deeply honest personal story from Nikole Hannah-Jones of the New York Times has a lot of people talking about what children need in their K-12 education. Now comes a new report from The Children’s Agenda in Rochester about chronic absenteeism. The report explores why students themselves say they are not attending school. TCA concludes: “We should not accept that one out of three high school students in Monroe County is chronically absent.” What's driving the absences? We discuss it with our guests:



Eamonn Scanlon, director of community impact for The Children's Agenda

Isabel Rosa, community and parent advocacy coordinator for The Children's Agenda

Qutisha Britt, parent ambassador with The Children's Agenda

Then in our second hour, we continue our series of special rebroadcasts about local history with a conversation about how to bring that history to life. Longtime Democrat and Chronicle reporter Justin Murphy left the newspaper to join the team at Our Local History. The program empowers communities to engage with their local histories in different ways. One of the methods is to use primary sources — like a confidential Kodak document that provided insights about race relations following the 1964 uprising. We explore that work and its impact. Our guests:



Justin Murphy, research and communications coordinator at Our Local History, and author of “Your Children Are Very Greatly in Danger: School Segregation in Rochester, New York"

Shane Weigand, co-director of Our Local History

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.