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Connections

Coming up: New report addresses chronic absenteeism in Monroe County schools; Bringing local history to life

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published September 22, 2026 at 8:55 AM EDT
This stock photo shows school books on a desk in a classroom.
Dusanka Visnjican/Cherries
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Adobe Stock

12:00: New report addresses chronic absenteeism in Monroe County schools

1:00: Special rebroadcast: Bringing local history to life

A deeply honest personal story from Nikole Hannah-Jones of the New York Times has a lot of people talking about what children need in their K-12 education. Now comes a new report from The Children’s Agenda in Rochester about chronic absenteeism. The report explores why students themselves say they are not attending school. TCA concludes: “We should not accept that one out of three high school students in Monroe County is chronically absent.” What's driving the absences? We discuss it with our guests:

  • Eamonn Scanlon, director of community impact for The Children's Agenda
  • Isabel Rosa, community and parent advocacy coordinator for The Children's Agenda 
  • Qutisha Britt, parent ambassador with The Children's Agenda 

Then in our second hour, we continue our series of special rebroadcasts about local history with a conversation about how to bring that history to life. Longtime Democrat and Chronicle reporter Justin Murphy left the newspaper to join the team at Our Local History. The program empowers communities to engage with their local histories in different ways. One of the methods is to use primary sources — like a confidential Kodak document that provided insights about race relations following the 1964 uprising. We explore that work and its impact. Our guests:

  • Justin Murphy, research and communications coordinator at Our Local History, and author of “Your Children Are Very Greatly in Danger: School Segregation in Rochester, New York"
  • Shane Weigand, co-director of Our Local History

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack

Connections with Evan Dawson

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