The man behind the mic at the Puerto Rican festival 

For the past 11 years, Adrian Franco has been the voice of the Puerto Rican festival. It’s a skillset he continues to develop and a responsibility that he doesn’t take lightly.

“I want to facilitate a space where people are able to be proud of their family, of who they are, of where they come from,” Franco said. “Because unfortunately, it seems like people who don't know, don't know.”

The first-generation American has spent most of his adult life doing what he calls, “pushing the culture forward.” Whether it’s hosting in front of thousands, or assisting community leaders with various tasks and events, Franco’s cultural zeal projects through everything he does.

“He brings a level of energy, a level of passion, a level of commitment just to the entertainment side of the festival that I think has elevated the Puerto Rican festival since he's taken over,” said Orlando Ortiz, president of Puerto Rican Festival, Inc.

Ortiz, who has worked with Franco in various capacities, describes the young Latino as “the Swiss Army” of the Puerto Rican community — alluding to his many talents and skillsets.

Provided / Adrian Franco Adrian Franco is a first generation American whose family is from Puerto Rico. He describes himself as "a creative who pushes the culture forward."

“He creates cultural experiences,” Ortiz said. “He's been able to harness those skills for the improvement of our culture.”

Franco grew up in a traditional Puerto Rican home on Flower Street where his grandfather, Rufino Pabon, insisted that everyone spoke Spanish. His dad owned bodegas on the west side of the city, and his mom, Blanca Pabon, is credited as being one of the first Latina radio personalities in Rochester on La Voz Latina 90.5 FM.

Those intimate cultural experiences at home motivated Franco to create those spaces within his community through promoting and being the DJ at various Latin nights throughout the city and organizing other community events.

“The love for my culture comes from the lack of being exposed to it,” Franco said. “Understanding culture through stories, through music and food, but not being raised in it, it was like a hunger of identity.”

Racquel Stephen / WXXI Adrian Franco stands in the center of The International Plaza on North Clinton Avenue. The plaza has been the venue for many of the events Franco hosts and plays music.

When he’s not on stage or curating vibes, Franco is an educator who works with at-risk youth. He also does graphic design, videography, business consulting, and podcasting; he plays in the band Africano; and he's helped run radio stations.

Freddy Colon, a veteran radio personality and musician, recalls the first time he met Franco almost 20 years ago. He said the young Latino’s “quirky personality” was perfect for radio and hosting.

“He just started to become a radio buff,” Colon said. “He would listen to other radio stations, study other hosts, and really learn. He became a student of the game.”

Colon said everything Franco did, he would have the Puerto Rican flag behind it.

“He never let that culture thing go,” Colon said. “He was always very proud about being Latino and being a Puerto Rican.”

Provided / Adrian Franco Adrian Franco has been hosting the Puerto Rican Festival for the past 11 years. He said it's a moment for him "to facilitate a space where people are able to be proud of their family, of who they are, of where they come from."

Franco said for a long time he was the guy in the shadows helping elevate others, and not until recently has he gotten comfortable putting some of the spotlight on himself and owning his unofficial title as “the poster child for the Latino community.”

“Everything I've done has never been with that intention,” Franco said. “It's always been about providing good service, or good atmosphere, or a good experience — and I guess that's probably just the fruit of good work.”

But what most fuels Franco, he said, are the opportunities to make his grandparents proud of who they’ve raised, all while preserving his Puerto Rican culture.

“We're beautiful people. I wouldn't want to be born anything else,” Franco said. “If I was to be reborn, I would want to be Puerto Rican again.”