The dangers of AI partisanship

WXXI News

A significant majority of Americans have negative views about artificial intelligence. And yet in elite circles, the conversation about AI is quickly separating along partisan lines. President Trump says that the United States will not slow down.

Economist James Miller is a conservative Republican, and he’s been urging his fellow conservatives not to outsource their opinions on AI to beltway elites. Miller says we are in a dangerous moment, and the offers ideas for how to make sure the AI debate does not end up like so many other policy debates.

Our guest:

