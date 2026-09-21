How to watch the Red Wings' first playoff game since 2013

The Rochester Red Wings will open their best-of-three playoff series with the Memphis Redbirds on Tuesday night in Memphis.

The Wings are making their first postseason appearance since 2013, when they were swept in the opening series.

You can stream the game on Tuesday night by clicking here. There also will be a free watch party at ESL Ballpark with the game being played on both video boards after the Third-annual Vision Auto Group Home Run Derby.

This season, the Wings went 90-and-58 – hitting the 90-win mark for the first time since 1953 and posting the best overall record in the International League. This, after posting the league's worst record last season.

For its part, Memphis started out strong – narrowly besting the Wings for the best record in the first half of the season, thus securing home field for the championship series. But the Redbirds were sub-500 for the second half of the season, dropping six of their last 10.

The Wings secured their place in the league championship series on Sunday, beating the Buffalo Bisons on the road.

"We had a tough first half of the season, but you know what we did? We fought. And we ain't finished," team manager Mathew LeCroy told the team after the game, before popping champagne.

The series with Memphis will be played on back-to-back days, with the third game, if necessary, on Thursday. The winner will go to the Triple-A championship against the Pacific Coast League champion to be played Saturday in Las Vegas.