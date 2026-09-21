Coming up: The dangers of AI partisanship; American history as the country turns 250 years old

12:00: The dangers of AI partisanship

1:00: Special rebroadcast: American history as the country turns 250 years old

A significant majority of Americans have negative views about artificial intelligence. And yet in elite circles, the conversation about AI is quickly separating along partisan lines. President Trump says that the United States will not slow down. Economist James Miller is a conservative Republican, and he’s been urging his fellow conservatives not to outsource their opinions on AI to beltway elites. Miller says we are in a dangerous moment, and the offers ideas for how to make sure the AI debate does not end up like so many other policy debates. Our guest:



James D. Miller, Ph.D., J.D., professor of economics at Smith College

Then in our second hour, we begin a week of special rebroadcasts about local history with a conversation about America's 250th birthday. Only 18% of four-year colleges require a foundational course in U.S. history or government. That could help explain why American students fare so poorly on history exams. With the country's 250th birthday, Geneseo history professor Michael Oberg is helping launch a new project: it pairs college students with historians to study both New York State history and the meaning of American independence. Can it work? More ominously, what are the costs of a poorly educated society? We discuss it with our guests:



Michael Oberg, Ph.D., distinguished professor in the Department of History at SUNY Geneseo

Beth Thomas, historian for the town of Bristol

Myah LaFave, recipient of the 2026 Robert Gardiner Fellowship

Liam DeBono, undergraduate at SUNY Geneseo and recipient of the 2024 Robert Gardiner Fellowship

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.