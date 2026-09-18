Changes to the Rochester music scene

WXXI News

Abilene Bar and Lounge will close after nearly two decades of hosting live music in Rochester. And the Hi Fi Lounge in Brighton is up for sale after 40 years. It opened in 1986 as The CD Exchange.

Speaking of CDs, they’re making a comeback. The Washington Post reports that CD sales grew faster than vinyl in the past year, with many fans preferring the audio quality of compact discs.

We discuss what’s changing, what’s evolving, and why Abilene is not the only live music venue to close this year.

Our guests:

