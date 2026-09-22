© 2026 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

New report addresses chronic absenteeism in Monroe County schools

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published September 22, 2026 at 1:34 PM EDT
Three people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: A woman back left has her dark hair pulled back. She is wearing glasses and a dark top under a black sweater with a white border; a man back center has short red hair and is wearing glasses and a blue and white plaid button-down shirt; a man front right has very short dark hair and is wearing glasses, a black button-down shirt under a grey suitcoat, jeans, and brown shoes.
1 of 2  — Image (59).jpg
Isabel Rosa and Eamonn Scanlon with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, September 22, 2026
David Griffin / WXXI News
A smiling woman with short black braids wearing gold necklaces and a black top under a white blazer
2 of 2  — Qutisha Britt.jpg
Qutisha Britt
Provided
WXXI News

A deeply honest personal story from Nikole Hannah-Jones of the New York Times has a lot of people talking about what children need in their K-12 education.

Now comes a new report from The Children’s Agenda in Rochester about chronic absenteeism. The report explores why students themselves say they are not attending school. TCA concludes: “We should not accept that one out of three high school students in Monroe County is chronically absent.”

What's driving the absences? We discuss it with our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack