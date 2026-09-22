New report addresses chronic absenteeism in Monroe County schools
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Isabel Rosa and Eamonn Scanlon with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, September 22, 2026
David Griffin / WXXI News
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Qutisha Britt
Provided
A deeply honest personal story from Nikole Hannah-Jones of the New York Times has a lot of people talking about what children need in their K-12 education.
Now comes a new report from The Children’s Agenda in Rochester about chronic absenteeism. The report explores why students themselves say they are not attending school. TCA concludes: “We should not accept that one out of three high school students in Monroe County is chronically absent.”
What's driving the absences? We discuss it with our guests:
- Eamonn Scanlon, director of community impact for The Children's Agenda
- Isabel Rosa, community and parent advocacy coordinator for The Children's Agenda
- Qutisha Britt, parent ambassador with The Children's Agenda