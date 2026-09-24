 Latino Giving Circle awards $41,000 to nonprofits in largest round of grants to date

Members of the Rochester Area Community Foundation's Latino Giving Circle awarded more than $41,000 in grants Wednesday to 10 nonprofit organizations, making this year's investment the largest to date since the group was created in 2022.

Dawn Perry, the foundation’s collective giving officer, said the goal is to help meet the needs of Latinos in the greater Rochester area while empowering and uplifting the community.

“What makes this work so special is that it is not simply about dollars, it's about the relationships,” Perry said. “It's about trust, and it is about ensuring that our community's strengths, talents, cultures, and aspirations are recognized, celebrated, and supported.”

The Latino Giving Circle was created in 2022 with the mission to support organizations, initiatives, and programs created by and for the Latino community to meet their needs and empower Latinos in the greater Rochester area.

Enlace Services, Inc. Is one of the organizations that received funding from the Latino Giving Circle. The nonprofit helps migrants and farmworkers through advocacy, education, outreach, and direct services.

Kenny Carmona, the group’s manager of operation and program support, said the money will help expand its Pathway to Health Program beginning Oct. 1.

The expansion will increase access to healthcare and social support for low-income immigrants, migrants, and farmworkers’ families across western New York.

“This award will help bridge those gaps by supporting health navigation, transportation to medical appointments, prescription assistance, basic medical supplies, health education interpretation, and reimbursement staff time,” Carmona said.

The other recipients of the grants include:

