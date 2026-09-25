Rochester school district opens new parent center

The Rochester City School District's new Parent Center sits in the heart of the 19th

Ward on the Loretta Johnson Middle School campus. The two-story space, officials said, serves as a hub for strengthening family, school, and community relationships.

"We want our parents to experience a district that is accessible and responsive," said superintendent Eric J. Rosser. "We want our families to experience a dedicated space that they know is theirs, where activities that happen behind these doors are directed and targeted to meet their needs."

The center will offer a variety of skill-building workshops, leadership development opportunities, family support services, and other initiatives. The building also has a cafe and food pantry.

"Our parents should know where to go when they need help, or simply need someone to listen to them," Rosser said.

Josie McClary is on the executive board of the 19th Ward Community Association.

She said bringing these types of tools and partnerships into the neighborhood tells families that they belong and they are valued. McClary added that places like the center become a stepping stone toward a better Rochester.

"When parents are supported, children are supported," McClary said. "When parents are engaged, schools are stronger, and when schools and families work together, our neighborhoods become stronger."

The center will also serve as the new home of the district's Office of Parent Engagement.

It will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.