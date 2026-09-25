NY's towns starting earlier to get their priorities in front of state officials

While it will be many months before New York lawmakers start debating the state budget, the work of putting it together is already underway.

Groups like the New York Association of Towns are trying to get their priorities in front of state officials, moving their annual legislative meeting from February to September.

“When we used to do it in February, it was already halfway through session and too late to be in the conversation,” said Chris Koetzle, the association’s executive director. “So, what we're doing today gets us in the conversation a lot earlier and much more effectively.”

The group heard Wednesday from Budget Director Blake Washington, who said officials are working with state agencies to track spending as the budget process ramps up.

He said there’s a $30 billion gap in the state’s financial plan in the coming years, but that should be manageable.

“Coming into next year's budget, we're seeing a good amount of receipts … doing well thanks to Wall Street activity, and our prudence overall in the way we spend is helping to maintain current … services without increasing or exacerbating the deficit,” Washington said.

Association members shared concerns with Washington about state mandates and rising costs for things like health insurance.

He said it’s something Gov. Kathy Hochul understands as a former local official herself.

The association is also hoping next session will bring discussions about more relief for local governments, including changes to the property tax levy cap.

“There are things the state can do to help alleviate health insurance costs for our members. So, let's make government cheaper, number one,” Koetzle said. “If we can make government cheaper, then we don't have to worry about the tax cap because local governments will stay under it. They want to stay under it.

"It's everything that's coming down from the state that's making it harder and harder.”

The governor has until Feb. 1 to submit an executive budget proposal to the Legislature, since it will be the first budget after the election. The state’s fiscal year begins April 1.