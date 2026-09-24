WXXI at 60: Celebrating the past while looking to the future
1 of 4 — Chris Hastings with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Chris Hastings with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, September 24, 2026
Julie Williams / WXXI News
2 of 4
3 of 4 — Carberry_Marianne_636-05-Retouched-2.jpg
Evoto
John Schlia Photography / wxxiclassical.org
4 of 4 — Cara Rager
Cara Rager
Provided
WXXI is celebrating its 60th anniversary.
We've been asking the community, "What do you want from your public media in the future?" We share some of the answers, along with stories from the history of public media in the Rochester/Finger Lakes region.
In studio:
- John Andres, Sunday morning host of WXXI Classical
- Marianne Carberry, Saturday afternoon host of WXXI Classical, who has worked at the station since 1977
- Cara Rager, director of early learning at WXXI Public Media
- Chris Hastings, president and CEO of WXXI Public Media