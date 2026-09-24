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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

WXXI at 60: Celebrating the past while looking to the future

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published September 24, 2026 at 4:38 PM EDT
Two men sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left has extremely short dark hair, a dark beard and is wearing eyeglasses, a blue button-down shirt and grey plaid blazer; a balding man at right is wearing eyeglasses, a white button-down shirt and blue puffy vest.
1 of 4  — Chris Hastings with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Chris Hastings with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, September 24, 2026
Julie Williams / WXXI News
2 of 4
headshot of a woman with short white hair and a blue top
3 of 4  — Carberry_Marianne_636-05-Retouched-2.jpg
Evoto
John Schlia Photography / wxxiclassical.org
A smiling woman with long brown hair poses next to two Sesame Street puppets.
4 of 4  — Cara Rager
Cara Rager
Provided
WXXI News

WXXI is celebrating its 60th anniversary.

We've been asking the community, "What do you want from your public media in the future?" We share some of the answers, along with stories from the history of public media in the Rochester/Finger Lakes region.

In studio:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams