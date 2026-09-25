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Connections

Coming up: Michael Mills, candidate for NYS Senate District 54; Bruce Blakeman, candidate for NYS governor

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published September 25, 2026 at 9:02 AM EDT
Voters at the polls
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12:00: Michael Mills, candidate for NYS Senate District 54; Bruce Blakeman, candidate for NYS governor

1:00: Special rebroadcast: Holocaust survivor Lea Malek shares her story

This election season, “Connections” brings you long form conversations with candidates. It’s your chance to hear directly from them about their priorities for office while asking your questions. We begin the hour with Michael Mills, the Democrat running for New York’s 54th Senate District seat. He discusses his platform and his take on issues affecting the district. His opponent, Republican incumbent Pam Helming, did not respond to the invitation to participate. Then, we turn our attention to New York's gubernatorial race. Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman is our guest. The Republican discusses his background, his priorities for office, and what he would change if he were elected to the state's top job. Governor Kathy Hochul's team said she is unavailable for a conversation on “Connections.” Our guests:

  • Michael Mills, candidate for New York State Senate in District 54
  • Bruce Blakeman, candidate for New York State governor 

Then in our second hour, we end our week of special rebroadcasts about local history with a conversation with a Holocaust survivor. Lea Malek says she worries about history repeating itself. Malek, 83, was born in Hungary and immigrated to the United States in 1959. Her father, grandfather, two aunts, and several of her cousins were murdered by the Nazis. Malek has been watching the Ken Burns series, “The U.S. and the Holocaust.” She says the program has kept her awake at night. It’s not the images of the Holocaust that scare her, she says, but the what was happening behind the scenes in the U.S. – where Jews were turned away from the country’s borders. This hour, Malek tells her story and shares why she thinks it’s necessary to educate people of all ages about the atrocities of the past. Our guest:

  • Lea Malek, Holocaust survivor

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

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