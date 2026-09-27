Red Wings to celebrate season, league title at ESL Ballpark

The Rochester Red Wings saw their Triple-A title dreams slip away overnight as the Oklahoma City Comets took the crown with a late-game rally.

But they are planning a Monday celebration, nonetheless.

The Wings led 2-0 after seven innings but gave up two runs in the eighth, left a runner at third to end the ninth, and in a decisive extra inning, walked two Comets batters, then fell behind on a three-run, bases-clearing double.

“Man, I'm telling you, tonight was electric,” team manager Matt LeCroy said after the winner-take-all title game in Las Vegas that wrapped up around 1:30 a.m. local time Sunday. “It was a good atmosphere. A lot more people than I thought would be here. ... But you know, we gave them a fight. We knew it was going to be a dog fight, and it was. And unfortunately for us, we didn't score in the ninth, and they scored three in the extras, but we played a good opponent.”

The International League champs ultimately dropped the title game to the Pacific League winner by a final score of 5-3.

For the Red Wings, though, it was a remarkable season, going from the worst record in the International League last year, to the best record this year. Returning to the playoffs for the first time in more than a decade. And winning the first league title in 29 years.

The Red Wings announced before the Triple A championship that it would open ESL Ballpark at 6 p.m. Monday for a celebration.

“I'm disappointed for the community and for the team,” LeCroy said, “but at the same time... that's the first time we've won a title there since '97. So I want everybody to celebrate it, and really be happy about what we accomplished this year.”

Plans include live music, $2 beers and hot dogs, and a chance to take photos with the championship trophy and championship flag.

“This is by far the best team I've ever, ever, ever had together,” said McCoy, who was named International League manager of the year on Saturday. “They love each other. They hold each other accountable. They laugh. They cry together.

“What I told (the players) afterwards, I said, ‘These games here, this game tonight. If you (had) never been in the big leagues, this is kind of what it feels like.’ And for us and our org to put us in this situation, it's all about developing players.”