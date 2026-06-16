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Spencerport school district budget approved by voters

WXXI News | By Noelle E. C. Evans,
Jeremy Moule
Published June 16, 2026 at 9:44 PM EDT
"Vote Here" signs outside St. Theodore's Church on Spencerport Road in Gates, which was an early voting polling site in the 2024 general election.
Denise Young
/
WXXI News

Voters in the Spencerport Central School District overwhelmingly approved a second budget proposal in a community vote on Tuesday.

Over 2,500 residents cast ballots in the election, with 63.2% voting in favor of the plan.

The district’s initial proposal was defeated by about 50 votes last month. The school board voted to revise it, reducing spending by $863,000 and lowering the tax levy increase from 4.7% to 2.8%.

“This is new for us, and so we're learning a lot about this process and what this looks like,” Superintendent Ty Zinkiewich said ahead of voting day.

This budget includes cuts that were not in the initial proposal, like reductions in staff positions through attrition, and lower spending on classroom materials and athletic equipment.

It accounts for the size of enrollment with consideration for inflation and a higher cost of living for residents, Zinkiewich said

“We also wanted to be respectful of the community based on just the results from the original budget,” he said.

This was the district’s last effort to pass a budget before deferring to a contingency plan in accordance with state law.
Local News
Noelle E. C. Evans
Noelle E. C. Evans is WXXI's Murrow Award-winning Education reporter/producer.
See stories by Noelle E. C. Evans
Jeremy Moule
Jeremy Moule is a deputy editor with WXXI News. He also covers Monroe County.
See stories by Jeremy Moule