Spencerport school district budget approved by voters

Voters in the Spencerport Central School District overwhelmingly approved a second budget proposal in a community vote on Tuesday.

Over 2,500 residents cast ballots in the election, with 63.2% voting in favor of the plan.

The district’s initial proposal was defeated by about 50 votes last month. The school board voted to revise it, reducing spending by $863,000 and lowering the tax levy increase from 4.7% to 2.8%.

“This is new for us, and so we're learning a lot about this process and what this looks like,” Superintendent Ty Zinkiewich said ahead of voting day.

This budget includes cuts that were not in the initial proposal, like reductions in staff positions through attrition, and lower spending on classroom materials and athletic equipment.

It accounts for the size of enrollment with consideration for inflation and a higher cost of living for residents, Zinkiewich said

“We also wanted to be respectful of the community based on just the results from the original budget,” he said.

This was the district’s last effort to pass a budget before deferring to a contingency plan in accordance with state law.