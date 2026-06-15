Titus Avenue is now Dr. Joseph L. Carbone Memorial Highway

Almost a year after his death, Monroe County lawmakers said it was a no brainer to dedicate Titus Avenue, in the town of Irondequoit, to the county Legislature's former president.

The roadway will now be recognized as Dr. Joseph L. Carbone Memorial Highway.

“He was born and raised here. He chose to stay here. He chose to raise his family here, and he was committed to Irondequoit,” said Mary Carbone, his wife.

Carbone was born and raised in Irondequoit, where he practiced podiatry for 40 years. He served in the Legislature from 2013 to 2021, including five years as its president.

Racquel Stephen / WXXI News. Dr. Joseph L. Carbone's wife, Mary and their daughter Roma McGrann, stand with political leaders at the unveiling of the Dr. Joseph L. Carbone's Memorial Highway dedication ceremony.

He died last year.

Memorial signs have been placed at the intersection of Titus Avenue and Hudson Avenue, and Titus Avenue and Kings Highway, in memory of the respected physician and leader.

“I can't tell you how many times he's driven up and down this road, whether he was going to work, going to help someone in the community, or going to Wegmans,” said his daughter, Roma McCrann. “We're just appreciative that this was able to be made happen by the county.”

Racquel Stephen / WXXI The memorial signs are placed at the intersection of Titus Avenue and Hudson Avenue-- and Titus Avenue and Kings Highway.

Mary Carbone said the family is grateful for and humbled by the dedication. She said she wants the people of Irondequoit to remember his compassion and spirit.

“I just hope that when they drive by and they see the sign, they can think of an act of kindness that he did for them,” Mary said. “Because at the end of the day, he was all about helping people.”