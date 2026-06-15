Owner of downtown Wyndam Hotel responds to city closure

Repairs are being made to reopen the downtown Wyndham Hotel after the city ordered it closed last week, citing multiple fire and building code violations.

Owner Nayan Patel blamed the former management, which “didn’t do a good job,” and was let go over the weekend. Patel lives in Atlanta but is in Rochester this week to get the hotel “back up to where it needs to be.”

The main issue, he said, involves a cooling tower: “We’re going to get that rectified,” he said Monday. “The other stuff is minor,” he continued, and should be fixed quickly.

In a statement on Friday, the city said it had issued a “Notice to Vacate and Cease and Desist” to the hotel at 32-70 State St.

“The notice follows numerous conversations and meetings between city leadership and hotel management to discuss necessary improvements to ensure safety of guests and employees,” the city statement read. “However, critical fire and building code violations have not been adequately addressed.”

The hotel had 13 open fire code violations and 10 open building code violations as of Friday. All must be resolved before Patel can reopen the hotel.