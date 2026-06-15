New Monroe County mental health office director appointed

Provided / Monroe County Melissa Armstrong has been appointed director of Monroe County's Office of Mental Health

Melissa Armstrong has been appointed as the new director of Monroe County's Office of Mental Health.

Armstrong previously was program director of Rochester Regional Health's Behavioral Health Access and Crisis Center, a position she held for almost a decade. She has nearly two decades of experience in social work, clinical services, and crisis intervention, according to a county news release.

She succeeds April Aycock, who was in the position five years.

Armstrong has served on the Rochester Threat Advisory Committee since 2022. The countywide group identifies, assesses, and mitigates threats of targeted violence.