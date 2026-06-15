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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

'Funny Stuff: How Comedy Shaped American History'

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published June 15, 2026 at 2:43 PM EDT
A smiling woman with long blonde hair and bright blue eyes wears a navy button-down blouse.
Provided
Journey Gunderson
WXXI News

What are the some of the most culturally significant pieces of comedy in American history? A Marx Brothers film? A Carol Burnett sketch? An infamous puffy shirt?

The initial question inspires further questions: what qualifies as an important reflection of our society; how well known does the material need to be; does staying power matter?

From vaudeville performers to satirists like Mark Twain to sitcoms like "Seinfeld," a new book explores the way comedy shapes how we see each other as humans and as Americans. "Funny Stuff: How Comedy Shaped American History" is a collaboration between the Smithsonian Institution and the National Comedy Center.

This hour, we discuss some of the best comedy of all time — and its impact — with center director Journey Gunderson.

Our guest:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams