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What are the some of the most culturally significant pieces of comedy in American history? A Marx Brothers film? A Carol Burnett sketch? An infamous puffy shirt?

The initial question inspires further questions: what qualifies as an important reflection of our society; how well known does the material need to be; does staying power matter?

From vaudeville performers to satirists like Mark Twain to sitcoms like "Seinfeld," a new book explores the way comedy shapes how we see each other as humans and as Americans. "Funny Stuff: How Comedy Shaped American History" is a collaboration between the Smithsonian Institution and the National Comedy Center.

This hour, we discuss some of the best comedy of all time — and its impact — with center director Journey Gunderson.

Our guest:

