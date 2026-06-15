What's the big deal about microplastics?

WXXI News

Microplastics are everywhere – in our water, in our food, and in our bodies. And while they are often the subject of headlines and new stories, researchers say there’s still a lot to learn about how they may harm us.

According to local experts, Rochester is a hot spot for the study of microplastics and health.

This week, experts from across the country will be in town for a symposium exploring the latest research, challenges, and next steps for understanding how microplastics get into our environment and our bodies. Our guests preview that event and explain what we need to know about microplastics and protecting our health.

In studio:

