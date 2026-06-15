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Connections
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Connections

What's the big deal about microplastics?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published June 15, 2026 at 2:42 PM EDT
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Don Perry
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WXXI News
(foreground) Christy Tyler and Katrina Korfmacher, (background) Jen Lunsford and James Roussie with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, June 15, 2026
WXXI News

Microplastics are everywhere – in our water, in our food, and in our bodies. And while they are often the subject of headlines and new stories, researchers say there’s still a lot to learn about how they may harm us.

According to local experts, Rochester is a hot spot for the study of microplastics and health.

This week, experts from across the country will be in town for a symposium exploring the latest research, challenges, and next steps for understanding how microplastics get into our environment and our bodies. Our guests preview that event and explain what we need to know about microplastics and protecting our health.

In studio:

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Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams